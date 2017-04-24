Monday, April 24, 2017
Dog in animal abuse case now up for adoption
A dog that was recently rescued from a home in Apalachicola in an animal cruelty case is now up for adoption from the Franklin County Humane Society.
In February, an Apalachicola woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a resident reported that a distressed dog was chained by her neck at a home on Oyster Road.
The dog, who's name is Mia, was found with deep cuts to her neck caused by the heavy chain.
She spent weeks at Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic recovering - Mia’s medical care for her injuries was substantial.
She has now healed and been spayed and the Humane Society is seeking a forever home where she will be cared for and never chained again.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You can also visit their website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of the animals housed at the shelter.
The Humane Society also needs volunteers to socialize all of their dogs and cats.
They are also looking for people willing to bring the animals into their home to be fostered.
