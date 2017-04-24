Local unemployment fell in March

Local unemployment fell substantially between February and March.
Franklin County unemployment fell from 4.7 percent in February to 3.9 percent last month.
188 people were looking for work in Franklin County, down from 223 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 86 people.
12 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in March including two of Franklin County's neighbors.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.7 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.5 percent.
Liberty County also saw a big drop in unemployment in March from 5.5 percent to 4.8 percent.
