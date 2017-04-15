For Immediate Release
April 14, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, April 16 through Saturday, April 22.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work continues on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Jefferson County:
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations. Intermittent lane closures will occur as workers resurface the acceleration and deceleration ramps.
Liberty County:
· S.R. 12 from Hall Circle NW to Yon Creek Bridge – Intermittent lane closures from S.R. 20 to south of Yon Creek Bridge, Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use caution in the area.
Leon County:
· Beginning Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m., and continuing until 6 a.m. Friday, April 21, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound U.S. 27/Apalachee Parkway will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Capital Circle. All travel lanes will be clearly marked. These lane closures allow the contractor to install handrail, place sod, install signs and place permanent striping along the project corridor.
· East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
· Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wakulla County:
· Resurfacing is underway on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Drivers can expect temporary lane closures.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
