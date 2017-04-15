Saturday, April 15, 2017

The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory 
2017 Open House
Coastal Literacy - Connecting Marine Science to Society

 April 22nd, 2017 - 10 am to 3 pm
Learn  -  See  -  Explore 
Did you know that the sawfish is the only native marine fish on the U.S. endangered species list? Have you ever climbed through a turtle excluder device, tonged for oysters or seen how a blue crab molts? You will see and learn about these things at the FSUCML Open House.

You can also:
  • Tour the R/V Apalachee, our 65-ft research vessel
  • Check out the Shark Jaw Display
  • Discover everything you want to know about Deep Sea Corals
  • Hunt for hints about protecting our oceans and coastline in the Scavenger Hunt
  • Try picking up goodies with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
Gather your friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, and associates, and take a beautiful drive down to the coast for a day of fun! There will be great food by the Posey's of Panacea.  From tiny tots to the most mature adults and those of us who never quite grew up -- there will be something to educate, fascinate and entertain everyone! Can't wait to see you again!

To learn more, Click here!
Special Thanks to our Sponsors: 
FSUCML Website
Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory
3618 Coastal Highway 98, St. Teresa, FL 32358
 


