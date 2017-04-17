Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to consider Fall gag grouper season this week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider a proposal this week to open a fall fishing season for gag grouper in our area.
Recreational fishing for gag grouper runs from April 1st to June 30th in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
The FWC will meet this week in Tallahassee where they will consider a draft proposal keeping the April through June season, and adding a September through December season.
The discussion on the issue is scheduled for 830 am on Thursday, April 20th.
If the proposal is approved, it will need to come back before the Commission in June for final approval, but could be in place in time for anglers to participate in a fall season later this year.
FWC meetings are open to the public – this week's meeting will be held at the Florida Public Safety Institute at 85 Academy Drive in Havana.
