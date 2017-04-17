Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

SCAMP is an 8 month old Catahoula mix. He is very social with a gentle nature. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs. Scamp is heartworm negative and will be neutered this week. You can meet Scamp this Saturday at the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival and if it's a match, take him home that day!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
