FLORIDA RESIDENTS ADVISED TO REMAIN ALERT AS SECOND FRONT BRINGS POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER

TALLAHASSEE – State and local emergency management officials are recommending residents and visitors remain aware, as conditions favorable for severe weather continue throughout North Florida and into Central Florida today and tonight. This weather system will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Have a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio in your home of office to receive warnings from the National Weather and follow all instructions from local officials.
Governor Scott said, “It is incredibly important that Floridians and visitors in North and Central Florida pay close attention to local news throughout the day and ensure they are fully prepared ahead of any potentially damaging weather, such as tornadoes or flash floods. While we are glad that the weather from earlier this week did not cause significant damage, we must take every case of potentially severe weather seriously and take action to keep our families and communities safe. The Florida Division of Emergency Management and their local partners are continuing to work together to monitor the weather and provide updates to families across North and Central Florida.”
State Meteorologist Amy Godsey said, “Much of North Florida and parts of Central Florida have been placed at high risk of severe weather throughout the day and overnight. Those in the affected areas should monitor this storm system and have a plan of action if warnings are issued.”
Tornado watches may be issued throughout the day. Residents and visitors to the state should monitor local media outlets and ensure that their NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio alert settings are turned on. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been reported as sighted, or has appeared on radar in the area.
If severe weather threatens your area, be sure to follow these important safety tips:
· Ensure your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio is on and programmed for your area or stay tuned to a trusted local media outlet for the most current weather situation.
· Ensure your disaster supply kit is prepared and heed all instructions from local officials.
· Know what you would do in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch or warning.
· If a tornado warning is issued for your area seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows.
· If thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should seek shelter immediately.
· Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.
· Be aware of stream, drainage channels, canyons and areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas without typical warnings such as rain clouds or heavy rain.
· NEVER drive through flooded roadways as road beds may be washed out under flood waters, and just one foot of fast-moving flood water can move most cars off the road.
For more information about the Florida Division of Emergency Management, visit www.Floridadisaster.org or follow the Division on Twitter at @FLSERT and Facebook at Facebook.com/FloridaDivisionofEmergencyManagement.
