Living Well With Type 2 Diabetes Education Class Offered April 11

PORT ST JOE, FLA. (Mar. 27, 2017) – Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with diabetes? Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf invites you to join the upcoming Type 2 Diabetes education class on Tuesday, Apr. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free community seminar will be held in Conference Room A/B at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf located at 3801 E. Hwy. 98 in Port St. Joe, FL.
Led by John Griggs, Clinical Nurse Educator and Diabetes Educator, the class is open to adults with Type 2 diabetes and their families who are looking for ways to manage their disease. Key topics include measuring your blood sugar, meal planning and exercise, and tips to protect your feet and eyes.
Class sizes are limited so call today! A light lunch will be provided. Classes are offered the 2nd Tuesday of every month. For more information or to register for the class, please call the diabetes educator at (850) 229-5620.
For more information about Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, please visit www.sacred-heart.org/Gulf.
