Governor names JC Stoutamire to Apalachee Regional Planning Council

A Liberty County man has been appointed by the governor to serve on the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
Governor Rick Scott named 81 year old J.C. Stoutamire of Hosford to the Council.
Stoutamire is a former papermaker for St. Joe Paper Co.
He also served on the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners for eight years.
Stoutamire fills a vacant seat and his term will run through October 1st, 2018.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is one of 11 Regional Planning Councils in Florida which help local governments to cooperate on regional issues.
Each regional planning council acts as a bridge between state and local governments and represents areas with similar issues and needs.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers 9 counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
