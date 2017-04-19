Franklin County commissioners hear from new tax collector

Franklin County Commissioners this week heard from the county's new tax collector.
Governor Rick Scott appointed St. George Island resident Rick Watson as Franklin County's tax collector on April the 10th.
Watson will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of long-time tax collector Jimmy Harris who was arrested on March 31st and is now facing felony charges for sexual activity with a 17 year old boy.
Watsn told the commissioners that the governor wanted to make the appointment quickly because the live auction for the tax certificates is coming up soon and a tax collector is needed to be in place for that.
He added that he has found the staff at the tax collectors office to be excellent and said Mister Harris has been very helpful in making the transition go smoothly.
Commissioners know Mister Watson very well.
In 2015 he was appointed by the governor to serve as the county commissioner for District 1.
He held that seat for about a year until he lost the the election last November to Eastpoint resident Ricky Jones.
Watson's term as tax collector will end on November 13th, 2018 – the position will go up for election next year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/