Panama City man killed in Gulf County accident

A Panama City man died Wednesday morning in a single vehicle accident in Gulf county.
The Highway patrol said 77 year old Garry D. Trogdon was killed after driving off the road at about 10 o'clock Wednesday morning.
Trogdon was heading west on State Road 22 between Wewahitchka and Panama City when his 1995 Toyota Tundra crossed the eastbound lane and went onto the south shoulder of the road.
The truck went across a ditch before colliding with a tree in a wooded area.
The Highway patrol did not release a cause for the accident but said it was not alcohol related.
