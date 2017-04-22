Saturday, April 22, 2017

Franklin County implementing "Alert Franklin" early warning system

·         Alert Franklin is an early warning system that Franklin County Emergency Management is implementing. 
·         This system allows FCEM to send you a warning message to your phone, email or both.
·         You can access Alert Franklin by going to our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and click on the Alert Franklin Icon  http://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Alert-Franklin-300x116.jpg on our Home Page.
·         Be sure to download Contact Bridge App on your smart phone.
·         Text the word “FRANKLINFL” to 888777 to anonymously sign up for Emergency Notifications.
·         Our old notification system, Nixle, will not be utilized after 06/01/17.  We are asking all residents to sign up for our new Alert Franklin System.


