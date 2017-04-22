Franklin County implementing "Alert Franklin" early warning system

· Alert Franklin is an early warning system that Franklin County Emergency Management is implementing.
· This system allows FCEM to send you a warning message to your phone, email or both.
· You can access Alert Franklin by going to our website at www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com and click on the Alert Franklin Icon on our Home Page.
· Be sure to download Contact Bridge App on your smart phone.
· Text the word “FRANKLINFL” to 888777 to anonymously sign up for Emergency Notifications.
· Our old notification system, Nixle, will not be utilized after 06/01/17. We are asking all residents to sign up for our new Alert Franklin System.
