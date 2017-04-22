FWC discusses creating additional fishing opportunities for gag grouper in Gulf 4-county region

At its April meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discussed the future management of Gulf of Mexico gag grouper and approved a draft proposal to extend the recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
State waters off of these four counties are currently open from April 1 through June 30, but FWC has received stakeholder requests for a longer season. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
The Commission’s draft proposal would keep the current April 1 through June 30 season and add a fall open season from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. This proposal will be brought back before the Commission at the July meeting for a final public hearing.
To comment on proposed gag grouper management changes and more, visitMyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
For more information or to view the presentations given at the Commission meeting, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings” then click on the link below “Next Meeting.”
