FWC approves 78 day Red snapper season in state waters

Red Snapper fishermen in Florida will get 78 days of fishing this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this wee approved the red snapper season dates in state waters.
The State red snapper season will begin on Saturdays and Sundays starting May 6th.
The season will then be open continuously from May 27th through July 9th.
The season will then reopen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and October providing for 78 days of red snapper fishing in state waters.
The federal seasons for private recreational anglers and federally-permitted charter boats and head boats in Gulf federal waters have not yet been announced by NOAA Fisheries.
