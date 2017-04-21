Renovation work at Carrabelle Beach begins May 15th

Renovation work on the public bathrooms at Carrabelle Beach is scheduled to begin in a few weeks.
County coordinator Michael Moron said work is scheduled to begin on May the 15th and should be complete by July 28th.
Both restrooms will be closed while the work is being done, but the county will have port-a-potties at the site for the public to use.
The bathrooms at the roadside park at Carrabelle beach were built in the 1950’s and age and seawater have taken their toll.
The restrooms need new roofs as well as a new electrical panel and lighting system.
Poloronis Construction out of Apalachicola was hired for the 120 thousand dollar project which is being paid for through by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
