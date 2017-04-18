Tuesday, April 18, 2017
FWC to consider state red snapper season this week in Tallahassee
Red Snapper fishermen in Florida could get 78 days of fishing this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider a proposed final rule this week setting the dates for this year' red snapper season in state waters.
The proposed season would allow red snapper fishing on Saturdays and Sundays starting May 6th.
The season would then open continuously from May 27th through July 9th.
The season would then reopen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and October providing for 78 days of red snapper fishing in state waters.
The FWC will give the proposal a final vote at their meeting this week in Tallahassee; the issue is scheduled to be heard on Thursday morning.
http://live.oysterradio.com/