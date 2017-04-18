Wanted sexual offender from Carrabelle captured in Georgia

A convicted sexual offender from Carrabelle who was being sought for reportedly sexually assaulting a teenager was arrested last week in Georgia.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office alerted the public on April 10th that it was searching for 40 year old Gary Lamar Denny, who had fled from his home in Carrabelle.
Investigators said Denny was wanted on charges of sexual battery on a person under 16, victim physically incapacitated and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
They suspected that he had gone to Clayton county , Georgia
He was captured three days later in Georgia.
Denny was previously convicted of committing a lewd or lascivious offense against a person under 16 in 1996.
He was later charged with failure to comply with registration as a sex offender in 2011.
