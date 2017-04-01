FWC's Fishing in the Know - April

Red snapper caught by Jeff Hudson.
Commission Meeting – Tallahassee
Marine Fisheries items to be discussed
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the April 20 meeting in Tallahassee.
Regulation changes (final decisions on these topics will be made at this meeting):
- Red snapper: Considering a recreational season in Gulf state waters that would be similar to the 2016 season and result in 78 fishing days for 2017. To comment on this season, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments no later than April 12.
- King mackerel: Federal consistency item that would revise the management boundary between the Gulf/Monroe County and the Atlantic king mackerel fisheries, streamline commercial king mackerel fishery regulations, and increase the Gulf and Monroe County recreational bag limit from two to three fish per person.
- Warren Bayou (Bay County): A proposal to allow harvest in the waters of Warren Bayou year-round, by repealing the current November through February closure.
Draft regulation changes (all items in this section are slated to be brought back to a Commission meeting at a later date for final decision):
- Gag grouper: The Commission expressed interest in making changes to the recreational gag grouper season in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties. Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31. Staff are gathering public input on this topic and held public workshops in the region. Comment at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments by April 12. This item will be brought back for a final public hearing at the July Commission meeting.
Discussions:
- Federal fishery management updates
- Gray triggerfish: Update and discussion of possible limited fall 2017 recreational season in Gulf state waters. Staff are gathering public input on this topic. Provide comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments by April 12 to have them considered at the April Commission meeting.
- Lionfish Challenge 2017: Review and discussion on a proposed 2017 Lionfish Challenge removal and incentive program. The proposed challenge this year will be statewide and will include commercial and recreational categories.
- 2017-18 Marine Fisheries Management Workplan
Links for more information:
Gag Grouper – 4-county region
Season opens April 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag grouper in Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties opens April 1.
This region will remain open through June 30 and includes all waters of Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County. State waters in the Gulf are from shore to 9 nautical miles.
The minimum size limit is 24 inches total length and the bag limit is two per person in Gulf state waters.
FWC staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, and are gathering public input on potential changes. At the April 19-20
Commission meeting in Tallahassee, staff plan to present a draft proposal keeping the April through June season in this area and adding a September through December season. If this proposal is approved, it will need to come back before the Commission in June for final approval, but could be in place in time for anglers to participate in a fall season later this year. VisitMyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
to learn more or to submit written input. For your comments to be considered
at the April meeting, please submit input no later than April 12
.
Link for more information:
Spiny Lobster
Season closes April 1
Information: Recreational and commercial spiny lobster seasons close April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, which is July 26 and 27this year.
Links for more information:
Gulf Reef Fish Survey
Attention Gulf Anglers
Information: Snapper and grouper season is right around the corner. That means it is time to sign up for or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey if you plan to fish from a private vessel for the following reef species in the Gulf this year: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater amberjack, lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
If you are NOT a Gulf reef fish angler and don’t plan on fishing for these reef species in the Gulf this year, please do not renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for those species, Florida is improving recreational data collection. Questions? Contact us at Marine@MyFWC.com
.
Just a reminder – renewing the Gulf Reef Fish Survey does not renew your fishing license, so if needed, remember to renew that as well!
Thank you for helping Florida collect more timely and accurate data on Gulf reef fish harvest.
Links for more information:
Flounder, Sheepshead, Tripletail
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on Florida’s flounder, sheepshead and tripletail fisheries. If you fish for any of these three species, we’d like to know more about:
- Whether you actively target them or if you catch them while targeting other species
- How you fish for them (hook-and-line, etc.)
- If those fisheries are seasonal in your area
- When and where you target them
- Your thoughts on how these fisheries are doing, compared to the past and/or compared to other fisheries
- Your thoughts on current management of these species
Link for more information:
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participating in one of these three programs encourages ethical angling while rewarding you for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
Lionfish Panhandle Pilot Program
Last chance to participate, programs ends May 19
Information: Remove 100 lionfish from Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties before May 19, 2017, to get a tag allowing for either an extra legal-sized red grouper or cobia over the bag limit from state waters. In addition, the first 10 persons or groups that harvest 500 or more lionfish during this one-year period will be given the opportunity to name an artificial reef.
Link for more information: