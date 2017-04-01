April Events and Activities in Franklin County

|
Pearls Exhibition April 1-29
An Apalachicola group dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the town's "shotgun houses" will host a month long series of art exhibits, lectures and workshops.The PEARLS exhibition will celebrate with an opening reception, Saturday, April 1, 2017and end with a closing reception and auction on Saturday, April 29.
Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden TourMay 5-6Apalachicola's annual home and garden tour is scheduled for May 5-6 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. An Evensong service at Trinity Episcopal Church will be held on Friday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. This service provides the traditional opening for the home tourHomes will be open only on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Historic Society Hosts Spring Ghostwalk May 6
Stay in Apalachicola after the Tour of Homes Saturday, May 6and enjoy the Apalachicola Historic Society's annual Spring Ghost Tour walk of the Historic Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola. History enthusiasts take on the personna of several of the cemetery’s more notable inhabitants to tell of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The walk will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. (ET).
Gag Grouper Season Opens April 1st
Gag grouper season opens April 1 and the Snook Gulf season will remain open until April 30. April 1-2 also marks the beginning of several license-free fishing days in State waters. Free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for parents who don't yet have licenses to take youth fishing, or avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents). Click here for a list of all 2017 free fishing days.
Fishing Tourneys
Here are a few of the upcoming fishing tournaments scheduled throughout the county.
|
Apalach Artwalk April 1
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk event on Saturday, April 1 in historic downtown Apalachicola. Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 3:00 pm. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines.
SGI Brewfest April 29
The 2nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 29. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. The event will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP ticket holders and Early Admission ticket holders will be granted access beginning at NOON. General Admission ticket holders will be granted access at 1:00pm. Click here for details.
Panhandle Players Present 12 Incompetent JurorsThe Panhandle Players of the Forgotten Coast is offering its third production of their 2016-2017 Season with performances of 12 Incompetent Jurors by Ian McWethy, to be held Friday andSaturday, April 7 and 8, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 9, at 3:00 pm, at the historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola. Click for details.
Climb Free During Florida Lighthouse Day April 8
Franklin County lighthouses are front and center this month as the State celebrates Florida Lighthouse Day on Saturday, April 8. In honor of Florida Lighthouse Day, there will be no charge to climb the Cape St. George Light. The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle will offer free climbs for children and a reception. Mark your calendars for May 28 to come back to the Crooked River Lighthouse for the group's annual Coastal Blessing.
Full Moon Climb
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb April 10from 7:30-9 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Rock By The Sea Concert
May 11-14 on SGI
Rock By The Sea is a three night charity music event on St. George Island dedicated to raising money to assist deserving charities who provide direct services to those in need. The weekend begins Wednesday, May 10 with a free public Pre-party. On Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 there will be music at Harry A's on St. George Island. On Friday May 12 there will be a golf outing at St. James Bay Golf Club in Carrabelle. The May usually sells out quickly so check their website for details. If you miss the May event, make plans to attend the second Rock By the Sea event - Rock By the Sea Lite - which will be held September 21-24, 2017 also on St. George Island.
April Art Showcase and Music event in Carrabelle
The Carrabelle Artists Association will coast a monthlong coastal art showcase that runs through the month of April. Exhibits, demonstrations and more by regional artists. Click here for details.
Music at Rio CarrabelleBack by popular demand at Rio Carrabelle...April 22nd at 8 PM! Big Daddy & Red Hot Java! Take an afternoon drive down the coast to the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. After the festival wander over to Rio Carrabelle for some Booty quakin’ soul shakin’ Blues peppered with Soul, Jazz and life! Doors open at 7:15 PM! Cost$ 15 at the door.
|
Antique Boat & Car Show April 15
Apalachicola will host its 20th Annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show onSaturday, April 15, 2017. Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths. Click here for more information.
Plein Air Paint-out
May 5-14
More than 20 nationally acclaimed artists will gather on Florida's Forgotten Coast in early May to participate in the 12th annual Florida's Forgotten Coast Plein Air Invitational, America's Great Paint-Out, May 5-14, 2017. Painters will set up their easels and pull out their brushes to document the landscape and culture of authentic "Old Florida" The 10 day event will include activities at venues stretching more than 100 miles across Franklin, Gulf and eastern Bay Counties. Click here for more info.
PaddleJam Event May 15-17
Grab your kayak and head to the coast May 15-17 and join in what organizers hope will be another world-record attempt to gather the largest number of kayaks together in one floating mass to break the current Guiness world record. The three-day Forgotten Coast PaddleJam event is sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Paddle Club. The Guiness World record attempt is just one activity planned as part of the area-wide fund-raising event featuring paddle sports, music and food. Other activities planned include kayak and SUP races and live music throughout the county.
AMM Hosts Full Moon Dinner Cruise
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a Sunset and Full Moon Gourmet Dinner Cruise on April 11. Enjoy a two hour cruise and gourmet dinner by oil lamp aboard AMM's “STARFISH, a US Coast Guard approved 40 passenger power catamaran. The AMM Founder will be hosting the event while providing a talk on maritime heritage, bio diversity and projects underway at the AMM.
Continuing in April, the AMM will host another in its series of popular wooden boat building classes. On April 2, enthusiasts are invited to an open house at the AMM facilities on Water Street in Apalachicola to learn about upcoming classes which are scheduled to begin April 17. Click here for details.
Apalach Farmers Market April 8, 22
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm.