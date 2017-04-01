Saturday, April 1, 2017

April Events and Activities in Franklin County

Click here to Check Out the early Spring Vacation Getaway Deals 
from Franklin County Lodging Providers.
Pearls Exhibition April 1-29
An Apalachicola group dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the town's "shotgun houses" will host a  month long series of art exhibits, lectures and workshops.The PEARLS exhibition will celebrate with an opening reception, Saturday, April 1, 2017and end with a closing reception and auction on Saturday, April 29.
Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden TourMay 5-6Apalachicola's annual home and garden tour is scheduled for May 5-6 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. An Evensong service at Trinity Episcopal Church will be held on Friday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. This service provides the traditional opening for the home tourHomes will be open only on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Historic Society Hosts Spring Ghostwalk May 6
Stay in Apalachicola after the Tour of Homes Saturday, May 6and enjoy the  Apalachicola Historic Society's annual Spring Ghost Tour walk of the Historic Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola. History enthusiasts take on the personna of several of the cemetery’s more notable inhabitants to tell of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The walk will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. (ET).
Gag Grouper Season Opens April 1st 
Gag grouper season opens April 1 and the Snook Gulf season will remain open until April 30April 1-2 also marks the beginning of several license-free fishing days in State waters. Free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for parents who don't yet have licenses to take youth fishing, or avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents). Click here for a list of all 2017 free fishing days. 
Fishing Tourneys
Here are a few of the upcoming fishing tournaments scheduled throughout the county.
June 10. The Tallahassee Builders Association 29th Annual Saltwater Fishing Tournament will be held at C-Quarters Marina. There will be cash prizes for In-Shore and Off-Shore Grand Slams and the largest fish of various species. Click Here for further information and registration.
June 10 – Annual Fisherman's Choice Youth Fishing Tournament. Kids 16 and under will fish for fresh and saltwater species. Each entry receives a t-shirt, and after the tournament, entrees are invited to attend a cookout at Fisherman's Choice in Eastpoint. Entry is free and generally about 200 kids sign up.
June 16-17 Annual Big Bend Saltwater Classic
The Moorings of Carrabelle will host the 29th Annual Big Bend Classic on Father's Day Weekend, June 16-17, 2017.  All of the proceeds from the Big Bend Saltwater Classic are used to develop artificial reefs in the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico. July 22 - C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
Kids from all over the South are invited to attend the 13th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament. Open to all kids 16 and younger. Registration is required on-site. Sponsored by Jimmie Crowder of C-Quarters Marina, FishFloridaTag.org and local businesses.
August 5-6, 2017 - 14th Annual Kingfish Shootout. This weekend event gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. All proceeds go to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Over $865,000 raised in the past 13 years. 
Apalach Artwalk April 1
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk event on Saturday, April 1 in historic downtown Apalachicola. Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm.  The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 3:00 pm.  Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines.
SGI Brewfest April 29
The 2nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 29. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. The event will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP ticket holders and Early Admission ticket holders will be granted access beginning at NOON. General Admission ticket holders will be granted access at 1:00pmClick here for details.
Panhandle Players Present 12 Incompetent JurorsThe Panhandle Players of the Forgotten Coast is offering its third production of their 2016-2017 Season with performances of 12 Incompetent Jurors by Ian McWethy, to be held Friday andSaturday, April 7 and 8, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 9, at 3:00 pm, at the historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola. Click for details. 
Climb Free During Florida Lighthouse Day April 8
Franklin County lighthouses are front and center this month as the State celebrates Florida Lighthouse Day on Saturday, April 8. In honor of Florida Lighthouse Day, there will be no charge to climb the Cape St. George Light. The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle will offer free climbs for children and a reception. Mark your calendars for May 28 to come back to the Crooked River Lighthouse for the group's annual Coastal Blessing.
Full Moon Climb
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb April 10from 7:30-9 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon.  Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Rock By The Sea Concert
May 11-14 on SGI
Rock By The Sea is a three night charity music event on St. George Island dedicated to raising money to assist deserving charities who provide direct services to those in need. The weekend begins Wednesday, May 10 with a free public Pre-party. On Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 there will be music at Harry A's on St. George Island. On Friday May 12 there will be a golf outing at St. James Bay Golf Club in Carrabelle.  The May usually sells out quickly so check their website for details. If you miss the May event, make plans to attend the second Rock By the Sea event - Rock By the Sea Lite - which will be held September 21-24, 2017 also on St. George Island.
April Art Showcase and Music event in Carrabelle
The Carrabelle Artists Association will coast a monthlong coastal art showcase that runs through the month of April. Exhibits, demonstrations and more by regional artists. Click here for details.
Music at Rio CarrabelleBack by popular demand at Rio Carrabelle...April 22nd at 8 PMBig Daddy & Red Hot Java! Take an afternoon drive down the coast to the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. After the festival wander over to Rio Carrabelle for some Booty quakin’ soul shakin’ Blues peppered with Soul, Jazz and life! Doors open at 7:15 PM!  Cost$ 15 at the door. 
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 21-22
Carrabelle will host the 27th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 The festival will  be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, and a childrens' zone. Friday evening there will be live entertainment & dancing in the streets. Click here to learn more. Also be sure to join two partner events on Saturday - the Franklin Senior Center’s Legend of Tate’s Hell 5K run and the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce’s Forgotten Coast Cruisers Vintage Car Show.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 15
Apalachicola will host its 20th Annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show onSaturday, April 15, 2017Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths.  Click here for more information.
Plein Air Paint-out
May 5-14
More than 20 nationally acclaimed artists will gather on Florida's Forgotten Coast in early May to participate in the 12th annual Florida's Forgotten Coast Plein Air Invitational, America's Great Paint-Out, May 5-14, 2017. Painters will set up their easels and pull out their brushes to document the landscape and culture of authentic "Old Florida" The 10 day event will include activities at venues stretching more than 100 miles across Franklin, Gulf and eastern Bay Counties. Click here for more info.
PaddleJam Event May 15-17
Grab your kayak and head to the coast May 15-17 and join in what organizers hope will be another world-record attempt to gather the largest number of kayaks together in one floating mass to break the current Guiness  world record. The three-day Forgotten Coast PaddleJam event is sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Paddle Club.  The Guiness World record attempt is just one activity planned as part of the area-wide fund-raising event featuring paddle sports, music and food. Other activities planned include kayak and SUP races and live music throughout the county.
Carrabelle Area Nature Excursions and Lectures Promote Area ResourcesThere are several nature lectures and fun outdoor activities around the Carrabelle area this Spring designed to educate and inform you of the area’s vast resources.
On April 6, the FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host “Translating the Language of Life” lecture to highlight how organisms do what they do based on chemical cues and how this chemical cross-talk among marine species can provide new and powerful options for curing degradation in marine systems.  Enjoy an Open House event at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory on April 22, The event will feature interactive displays. Later in the month,  On April 29, you can join a certified green guide for a four mile canoe/kayak trip into the Tate’s Hell Swamp to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the most bio-diverse ecosystem in the world. This Spring Tour will explore the Spring blooms of Tate's Hell. On May 20, the Carrabelle History Museum will host "The Civil War: Loss & Peril on the Forgotten Coast."  Dale Cox, a Southern writer and historian, will be sharing the stories and artifacts of the loss and perils of the Civil War along the Forgotten Coast. 10 am - 1 pm. Presented by the Carrabelle History Museum.
AMM Hosts Full Moon Dinner Cruise
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a Sunset and Full Moon Gourmet Dinner Cruise on April 11. Enjoy a two hour cruise and gourmet dinner by oil lamp aboard AMM's “STARFISH, a US Coast Guard approved 40 passenger power catamaran.  The AMM Founder will be hosting the event while providing a talk on maritime heritage, bio diversity and projects underway at the AMM.  
Continuing in April, the AMM will host another in its series of popular wooden boat building classes. On April 2, enthusiasts are invited to an open house at the AMM facilities on Water Street in Apalachicola to learn about upcoming classes which are scheduled to begin April 17. Click here for details.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Spring. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place at the Nature Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
April 1 – Oysters 101
April 8 – Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
April 14 - Estuary Class
April 19 - Reserve Wednesday
April 22 - Birding The Bay
Apalach Farmers Market April 8, 22
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. 
