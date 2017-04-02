FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 31, 2017
CONTACT: GOVERNOR’S PRESS OFFICE
(850) 717-9282media@eog.myflorida.com
Governor Rick Scott Appoints J.C. Stoutamire to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, Region Two
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of J.C. Stoutamire to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, Region Two.
Stoutamire, 81, of Hosford, is a former papermaker for St. Joe Paper Co. Additionally, he served on the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners for eight years. Stoutamire fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning March 31, 2017, and ending October 1, 2018.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
