For Immediate Release
April 7, 2017
Donna Green, 850-330-1661
Lane Closures on Area Roads
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, April 9 through Saturday, April 15.
Bay County:
· 23rd Street Flyover Project at State Road (S.R.) 30 (U.S. 98) – Workers are forming and tying reinforcing steel for a column pier cap. Grading embankment on Collegiate Drive south for subgrade, base, sidewalk, and curb and gutter construction continues.
· Intersection improvements are taking place on U.S. 98 at S.R. 79 in Panama City Beach. Drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling through the work area.
· A new traffic signal and turn lanes are being installed on S.R. 79 at Bay Parkway in Panama City Beach. Watch for daytime lane closures.
· A safety improvement project to install dual left turn lanes on U.S. 98 (S.R. 30) at Richard Jackson Boulevard continues. Watch for temporary lane closures.
· Construction to replace the Arthur Drive Bridge over Lynn Haven Bayou is underway, crews are driving sheet pile. During construction the bridge will be closed, motorists will use Maryland Avenue, west 14th Street, Connecticut Avenue and Arthur Drive as a detour route.
· The southbound outside lane of the U.S. 98 West Bay Bridge, will be temporarily closed Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as workers perform a routine bridge inspection of the structure.
Gulf County:
· Sidewalk construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10 on U.S. 98 from Pine Street to Bay County line. Work is taking place off the roadway, pedestrians are reminded to use caution.
Jackson County:
· S.R. 73 from the Calhoun County line to County Road (C.R.) 167/South Street –Expect temporary daytime lane closures south of I-10 and near Fillmore Drive.
· I-10 from east of S.R. 71 to east of C.R. 69A – Workers continue drainage improvements for the project, no lane closures will take place for these activities. Crews are installing silt fence throughout the project.
· S.R. 71 at the Alabama State line – Gateway landscaping is taking place. Watch for workers in the area.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area. For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
