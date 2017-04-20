New website shows you FWC shooting ranges around Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has made it easier to find information about FWC-managed public shooting ranges around the state.
The website is www.MyFWC.com/Ranges and it provides information about where FWC-managed ranges are located as well as information about what opportunities they offer, hours of operation, updates, and more.
The FWC manages nine public shooting ranges across the state and have ftwo more under construction.
The closest FWC managed shooting ranges to our area are in Leon and Bay counties.
Depending on which FWC-managed range you visit, you can shoot 5-stand, sporting clays, trap, or skeet as well as get some trigger time at the rifle and pistol ranges.
Some facilities even offer an archery range.
Again, you can see all the information for yourself on-line at MyFWC.com/Ranges.
