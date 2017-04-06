Sign up for Alert Franklin County and Get local weather and emergency alerts on your cell phone and e-mail

Franklin County residents can now get emergency alerts on their home phones, work phones, cell phones and even e-mail.
Franklin County is moving to a new, high-speed emergency notification system known as Alert Franklin County.
Alert Franklin County provides residents and business owners with the ability to receive emergency notifications and warnings.
You can sign up for Sheriff Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver alerts.
- You can also get a number of weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at www.franklincountyemergencymanagement.com.
You can also text the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
