April Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

The sun will set at 8:04 p.m. and the “Pink” moon will rise at 7:44 p.m. on April 10. The April full moon is called the Pink moon in tribute to wild ground phlox, also called “pinks,” which is one of the earliest widespread flowers to appear in the spring. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
http://live.oysterradio.com/