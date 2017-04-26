St. George Island Fire Department collecting money for new equipment

The St. George Island Fire Department is raising money to buy a Containment Fill Station.
The equipment will allow the fire department to fill breathing air cartridges at the fire department instead of having to drive to Port St. Joe which they do now.
The equipment is not in the Fire Department's budget, but is on their wish list.
The station costs $8000 – the fire department has already collected 4000 dollars.
If you would like to help with a cash donation, just send a check made out to the St. George Island Civic Club.
The mailing address is PO Box 541 Eastpoint, Florida – the zip code is 32328.
http://live.oysterradio.com/