Adopt a kitten at the Franklin County Humane Society

KITTEN SEASON is in full swing at the Adoption Center. We are getting babies almost daily and we need adopters. To that end, we have reduced the kitten adoption fee to only $50.00! We invite you to the shelter to peruse our beautiful supply of adoptable kittens. We open at 10:00 am Mon-Sat. See you soon!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/