Authorities seeking man in connection with Apalachicola shootings

Sheriff's officials are now seeking 35 year old Lataska "Bo" Harris for questioning about his role in a May 5th shooting in Apalachicola that put three men in the hospital, including Harris.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office said Harris has outstanding warrants for aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from those shootings.
Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 850-670-8500.
The shootings occurred in the early afternoon on May the 5th at a home at 139 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Apalachicola.
24 year-old Austin Phillip O'Neal turned himself in to authorities on May the 6th and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case.
Authorities said that O'Neal had a disagreement with one of the men at the home and the disagreement led to shots being fired, they believe that Harris was the second shooter.
The victims included 47 year old Phillip Barry O’Neal, who is Austin's father; as well as 41 year old Merchant Everitt Bunyon.
The men were treated at Bay Medical Center in Panama city.
