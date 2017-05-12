Carrabelle cops cracking down on unlicensed drivers

If you are driving a motorized vehicle in Carrabelle you had better have a license or you might be talking to the City police.
The City of Carrabelle Police Department said it is now strictly enforcing Florida Laws regarding unlicensed juveniles operating motorized vehicle on city streets.
That includes golf carts, ATVs, mopeds, and scooters.
The police department said in the past the rules have not been strictly enforced, but because of an increase in citizen complaints the police department is now adopting a more proactive approach.
The police department said they will not be issuing warnings – all unlicensed drivers operating a motor vehicle on city roadways will be cited.
http://live.oysterradio.com/