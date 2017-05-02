Alligator hunting permits go on sale in May

If you’ve ever thought about hunting an alligator, the time to apply for the highly coveted permits is coming up quickly.
The state will issue more than 6000 alligator hunting permits this year; phase one of the application process runs from May 12th through the 22nd.
The application process is done in phases; during phase one you can apply at any tax collector’s office, license agent or through the Internet at www.gooutdoorsFlorida.com – you can specify up to 20 hunting areas and hunting periods on the application.
There will then be a random drawing of all the applicants.
The permits that are unsold after that will be placed back into the system to be sold in Phase 2 which is another random drawing.
If there are any permits left after phase 2, they can be purchased by anyone, even people who have already received a permit.
The licenses cost 272 dollars for residents and 1022 dollars if you are from out of state
Each permit allows you to take two alligators from whichever county or body of water you were awarded during a specific harvest period.
You must be at least 18 years old by opening day, August 15th, to purchase one.
The 11-week alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st.
