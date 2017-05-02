Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Laundry Project helps 22 local families

Organizers said the Laundry Project in Apalachicola this Saturday was a huge success.

The program helped 22 local families do 156 loads of laundry.

This is the third year the program was held in Franklin County – it is organized by the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties.

The Laundry Project was started in Tampa as a way to help struggling families wash their clothes and linens.

For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.

As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.

There will be another Laundry Project event in Port St. Joe on August 26th.

