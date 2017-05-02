Laundry Project helps 22 local families

Organizers said the Laundry Project in Apalachicola this Saturday was a huge success.
The program helped 22 local families do 156 loads of laundry.
This is the third year the program was held in Franklin County – it is organized by the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties.
The Laundry Project was started in Tampa as a way to help struggling families wash their clothes and linens.
For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.
As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.
There will be another Laundry Project event in Port St. Joe on August 26th.
