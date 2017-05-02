Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Newsletter

New on YouTube: Charlie Gardner shares his purpose and passion as a field research biologist for FWRI. Charlie has served the FWC for almost 20 years, and has worked to create strong bonds with Florida's local anglers.
From Facebook: Marine debris injures and kills marine life, interferes with navigation safety and poses a threat to human safety.
Instagram Favorite
A large group of cownose rays migrate along the coast of Cumberland Island, GA on March 25 during an FWC aerial survey. These small rays are known to school in large groups and will migrate long distances in the Gulf of Mexico and along the U.S. Atlantic coast.
It’s an incredible sight to see, especially from the air!
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.