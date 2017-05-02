Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Newsletter

Scrub Jay Relocation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and Florida Forest Service, is relocating Florida scrub-jays to increase this threatened species’ populations on public lands.
 The goal is to relocate – or “translocate” – birds from a stable population in the Ocala National Forest to areas of restored scrub habitat not yet discovered by Florida scrub-jays. 
People can help Florida scrub-jays by supporting habitat management on FWC’s Wildlife Management Areas.

Charlie Gardner shares his purpose and passion as a field research biologist for FWRI. Charlie has served the FWC for almost 20 years, and has worked to create strong bonds with Florida's local anglers.
FWC Biologists Survey 
Florida's Gastropods
Marine debris injures and kills marine life, interferes with navigation safety and poses a threat to human safety.


