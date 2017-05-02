Become a bird steward and kick back on the beach while protecting nesting shorebords

The Audubon of Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program is looking for volunteers.
The group is looking for people who would be willing to spend a few hours or more on the beach during the nesting season to protect the birds from disturbance and to educate the public about the birds especially during high beach traffic weekends, and holidays.
Programs typically equip their volunteers with gear to help identify them as "official" bird stewards, optics to offer people a closer look at the birds, and educational materials with information on beach-nesting birds and how to help protect them.
All training on how to be a steward is be provided free of charge.
To get involved with the Audubon of Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program in our area contact Bonnie Samuelsen at bsamuelsen@audubon.org
