The search continues for man who disappeared while saving boy from rough surf on St. George Island

The search is continuing for the body of a Thomasville, Georgia man who was swept away Sunday while rescuing a boy from the rough surf at the St. George Island public beach.
29 year old Bruce Maynor Jr. went into the rough surf just before noon on Sunday to rescue a 12 year old family member who was caught in the dangerous water.
The boy managed to get back to the beach safely, but Maynard was pulled out and disappeared in the rough water.
Since then groups from around the area have been searching for him.
The St. George Island volunteer Fire Department and 1st responders unit has been joined by helicopters from Bay county and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Sheriff's officials and private citizens have been walking the beaches, private boat have been searching the water and private shrimp boats have been trawling the area with nets.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office said that The Buccaneer Inn is providing free rooms to the family, while the Blue Parrot and Harry A's restaurants have provided free meals.
