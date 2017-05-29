Bo Spring re-appointed to Water Management District

Governor Rick Scott has re- appointed a Port St. Joe businessman to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9 member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
The governor’s office announced the re-appointment of 41 year old Samuel “Bo” Spring of Port St. Joe to the board for a term that will end in March of 2020.
Spring is the managing member of Big Fish Construction and Cape Concrete.
He has served on the board since 2012.
