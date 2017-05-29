NOAA predicts an active hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it expects an active hurricane season this year.
Overall, NOAA expects 11 to 17 named tropical storms will develop this year in the Atlantic, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.
In an average year we see about 11 named storms.
NOAA also projects five to nine hurricanes with two to four major storms with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season typically spawns six hurricanes.
The 2017 Atlantic season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
This is a good time to put together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done so.
Make sure your kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
If you live in Franklin County you should also get a county re-entry tag from the county's emergency management office to help you re-enter the county in case we have to evacuate this year.
You can get more information about surviving a hurricane on-line at haveahurricaneplan.com.
And Remember, Oyster Radio is Franklin County's official emergency broadcast network, so in the case of a major storm this season, make sure to tune in to 100.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/