Thursday, May 11, 2017
Budget time is nearly here again
Franklin County is starting its annual budget process.
The board agreed last week to send budget letters to all county departments and constitutional offices.
As has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that the offices not seek any budget increases this year.
Non-governmental groups are also being asked to keep their budget requests at the same level as last year, though commissioners say that until they have all the numbers they do not know at what level, if any, non-governmental groups will receive county funding this year.
Franklin County has been keeping a tight rein on its budget since the collapse of property values nationwide.
They are also concerned about the potential impacts if Florida voters approve a measure to increase homestead exemptions which they fear could cut local tax revenue by 300 thousand dollars.
The property appraiser’s office has not yet released its estimated property values for the year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/