Thursday, May 11, 2017

Gulf Council Hosts Webinar Public Hearings on Proposed Changes to Vermillion Snapper Management and Minimum Stock Size Threshold for Reef Fish Stocks

Meeting Notice
May 11, 2017
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host public hearings via webinar to gather public comments on two issues. Reef Fish Amendment 44, which considers minimum stock size threshold for reef fish stocks; and Reef Fish Amendment 47, which considers modifying vermillion snapper annual catch limits and maximum sustainable yield proxies.

Public hearings begin at 6:00 p.m EST on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Reef Fish Amendment 44 - Minimum Stock Size Threshold for Reef Fish Stocks
 
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Reef Fish Amendment 47 - Vermillion Snapper ACLs and MSY Proxies https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5395690967655721217

 
For draft documents and other learning materials, visit our scoping through implementation page: http://tinyurl.com/public-materials

 
You can also submit comments online:


