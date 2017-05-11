Meeting Notice
May 11, 2017
Gulf Council Hosts Webinar Public Hearings on Proposed Changes to Vermillion Snapper Management and Minimum Stock Size Threshold for Reef Fish Stocks
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host public hearings via webinar to gather public comments on two issues. Reef Fish Amendment 44, which considers minimum stock size threshold for reef fish stocks; and Reef Fish Amendment 47, which considers modifying vermillion snapper annual catch limits and maximum sustainable yield proxies.
Public hearings begin at 6:00 p.m EST on the following dates: