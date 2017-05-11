Thursday, May 11, 2017
Liberty Correctional Institution holding a 1 day hiring event
If you are looking for work, the Liberty correctional Institution in Bristol is hiring.
The state prison has dozens of job positions open at this time.
If you would like to find out more about the types of jobs that are available, there will be a 1 day hiring event on Friday at the prison.
Interested people should be at the Correctional Institution’s training building no later than 830 Friday morning.
You will find the prison at 11064 NW Dempsey Barron Road in Bristol.
If you plan to apply for work remember to bring your drivers license and social security card.
You will also need you high school diploma or GED, your birth certificate, your residence history for the past 10 years and your employment history for the past 5 years.
And if you would like to take the criminal justice basic abilities test, which is required for employment with the Department of Corrections, you should also bring a 12 dollar money order made payable to the Department of Corrections.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 19 years old and have at least a GED.
If you are already certified in law enforcement you can start working part time immediately – they also pay you while you go to school to get your certification.
Starting pay for a correctional officer is around 32 thousand dollars a year.
