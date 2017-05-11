SGI Business Association hopes new signs will clean up island roadsides

The St. George Island Business Association is taking steps to help clean up county right of ways on the island.
The Association was given county approval this month to install wooden directional signs throughout the St. George Island commercial district.
The signs will be placed in area that will not impede vehicle or bike path traffic.
They will mainly be on Gulf Beach Drive, though there will also be one at the entrance to East Pine Street and on West Bayshore Drive.
The purpose is to make it easier for visitor to find the various businesses on the island as well as to remove the dozens of temporary signs that pop up along the roads throughout the year.
The signs will all be uniform which will allow for a cleaner, more uniform look in the St. George Island commercial district.
Business Association spokesman Julie Krontz said the all of the businesses on the island support this move.
