Coast Guard escorts vessel

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard escorted a vessel that was taking on water and experienced an electrical fire 18 nautical miles east of Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday from the sailing vessel Dream Catcher stating that it was taking on water with one person aboard at 10:32 a.m.
A good Samaritan, the motor vessel Helene Marie, arrived alongside the Dream Catcher at 10:38 a.m. and provided a dewatering pump while waiting for Coast Guard assets to arrive.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew who arrived on scene at 11:05 a.m. and began to escort the Dream Catcher to Pensacola Pass.
At 11:30 a.m. the Dream Catcher reported an electrical fire. Two members of the Coast Guard boatcrew boarded the vessel and extinguished the fire.
The Coast Guard crew escorted the Dream Catcher to Tow Boat U.S. at Pensacola Pass and at 1:51 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
http://live.oysterradio.com/