Coast Guard medevacs man

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a man two nautical miles from Destin, Florida, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at 7:02 p.m. of a crewmember displaying symptoms of a heart attack aboard the towing vessel MIDAS.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew at 7:09 p.m.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 7:18 p.m. and transferred the crew member to emergency services at Station Destin. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Memorial Hospital.
The crew member was reported in stable condition.
