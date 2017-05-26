Congressman Neal Dunn calls for expanded federal red snapper season

Congressman Neal Dunn has joined with other lawmakers in asking that this year’s recreational red snapper season in federal waters be extended to allow more recreational fishing.
Gulf of Mexico red snapper fishermen will get a 3-day fishing season in federal waters this year while charter captains will have 49 days to fish.
The red snapper season in federal waters will begin on June the 1st.
That's nearly a full week shorter than last year’s season but federal regulators said it is needed to protect red snapper stocks.
Congressman Dunn joined other Gulf Coast representatives this week in asking that the 2017 private recreational Red Snapper season in federal waters be expanded to include Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, July, and August, as well as July 3 and July 4th.
Earlier this month Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio also expressed concerns about the short federal season calling it deeply concerning “For the anglers, boat captains, and related industries dependent on access to the fishery.
While the federal season is very short, the season in Florida state waters is much longer.
The season is open continuously from May 27th through July 9th.
The season will then reopen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and October providing for 78 days of red snapper fishing in state waters.
http://live.oysterradio.com/