Wakulla County to Honor American Servicemen and Servicewomen at the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Crawfordville, Florida – On Monday, May 29, 2017, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will observe Memorial Day at an opening ceremony at 10:00a.m. on the grounds of the Wakulla County Courthouse. This Memorial is dedicated to the lasting memory and sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives in our Country’s defense.
This year’s ceremony includes keynote speaker Mr. Harold Thurmond. In addition, the VFW Post #4538 will perform the laying of the wreath, and the raising and lowering the flag to half-staff. “Let us not forget the ultimate toll paid in blood by our fallen to secure the blessings of liberty and the continuation of our way of life. It is with honor and dignity we pay tribute to the co-authors of our nation’s history and military legacy,” said Harold Ross, Veteran Services Officer. Please join us to support our veterans and their families for their sacrifices.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Harold Ross, Veteran’s Services Officer at (850) 926-1072.
