COUNTY WIDE BURN BAN FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY

Franklin County Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for drought conditions in Franklin County and implemented a County Wide Burn Ban. Because we have not received any significant amount of rain fall for the county, the Board has taken in consideration the request from St. George Island Fire chief, concerned citizens and the Franklin County Emergency Management to put a Burn Ban in place.
1. Open fires and the use of outdoor burning devices are prohibited, except for above ground self-contained cooking grills that are attended to and monitored by responsible adults.
2. The use of charcoal briquettes is allowed so long as the briquettes are thoroughly extinguished with water after use.
3. All burning of yard debris is prohibited.
If you have any questions, please feel free to visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com. Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for update. You are also welcome to contact us at 850-653- 8977.
