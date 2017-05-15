Apalachicola Research Reserve Hosts Free Wildflowers Talk

~ Florida Panhandle’s flowering plants aren’t just beautiful, they offer habitat and food for many species ~
From left to right: mock orange, redbud, and day flower each in full bloom.
WHAT: Free talk, Wildflowers of the Florida Panhandle
WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
2 – 3 p.m. Eastern
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center
108 Island Dr.
Eastpoint, FL 32328
HOW: Registration is not required, but seating is limited. For more information, call 850-670-7702 or email gibby.conrad@dep.state.fl.us.
APALACHICOLA - The Florida Panhandle hosts a stunning assortment of flowering plants for nature enthusiasts to enjoy. Erik Lovestrand, director of Franklin County’s UF/IFAS Extension office, will talk about some common springtime flowering trees and wildflowers and then guide a short walk on the nature trail at the Reserve Center to give everyone a chance to see what is blooming now. Come learn about Florida’s flowering flora at ANERR on May 17 at 2PM
http://live.oysterradio.com/