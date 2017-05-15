FWC to host cobia workshops beginning today

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a number of public workshops and an online webinar this month to gather public input on the Gulf cobia fishery.
The FWC hs heard concerns about cobia in recent years, especially in the panhandle area of the state.
Cobia is currently open year-round and has a minimum size limit of 33 inches fork length and a daily bag limit of one fish per person from state waters with a maximum of six fish per vessel.
If you would like to attend one of the workshops, the closest one to our area will be on May the 16th in Tallhassee.
There will also be a workshop in Destin on May the 22nd and in Panama City on May the 23rd.
If you don't want to travel you can take part in a statewide webinar on May the 24th.
Written comments on cobia can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
On-line comments must be submitted no later than June 15th.
- Tallahassee – May 16 – LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, 200 W. Park Ave.
- Destin – May 22 – Destin Community Center - 101 Stahlman Ave.
- Panama City – May 23 – Gulf Coast State College, Enrollment Services Building, Room 124/The Gardner Room, 5230 W. U.S. Highway 98.
- Statewide webinar – May 24 (6-8 p.m. EDT) – Learn more about how to participate at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Rulemaking” and “Webinar Instructions.”
- St. Petersburg – May 25 – FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium - 100 Eighth Ave. SE.
http://live.oysterradio.com/