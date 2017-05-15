Florida Department of Corrections to Honor Fallen Officers at Wakulla CI

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – Florida Department of Corrections’ Secretary Julie Jones and Department leadership will honor fallen correctional officers and employees during the Department’s annual wreath laying ceremony at Wakulla Correctional Institution.
WHAT:
The Florida Department of Corrections will honor Sergeant Jorge Ramos and Systems Project Consultant Karan Smith, two fallen members of the Department. The Wardens from the South Florida Reception Center and the Reception and Medical Center will be presented with a display containing the agency’s flag to be delivered to the families of Sergeant Ramos and Karan Smith. Leadership will then lay the memorial wreath and the names of these members will be engraved in the Fallen Officer Memorial at the institution.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 17, 10:00 a.m. EST
WHERE:
Wakulla Correctional Institution
Fallen Officer Memorial
110 Melaleuca Drive
Crawfordville, FL 32327
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact the Department’s Communications Office at 850-488-0420.
http://live.oysterradio.com/