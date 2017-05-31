Emergency loans still available for Hurricane Hermine

Small businesses in our area that were affected by Hurricane Hermine last summer are still eligible to apply for working capital loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The deadline to apply is June the 28th.
The loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations affected by Hurricane Hermine which impacted our area in early September 2016.
Low-interest disaster loans are available in Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Working capital disaster loans up to $2 million are available at 4 percent for small businesses, and 2.6 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.
The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.
Businesses an apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
