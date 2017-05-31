Wednesday, May 31, 2017

FWC's Fishing in the Know - June

June 2017

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Never “toss” a fish back! Always release your fish head first into the water. This allows water to be forced through the mouth and over the gills, essentially giving it a “breath of fresh air.”
Lionfish World Championship Winners
2017 Lionfish World Championship Winners in Pensacola at Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day. Learn more at Reefrangers.com.
2017 Lionfish Challenge

Action: Revamped program has commercial and recreational categories
Information: Remove 25 or more lionfish (or sell at least 25 pounds commercially) between Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day (May 20, 2017) and Labor Day (Sept. 4, 2017) to enter the FWC’s Lionfish Challenge and be eligible to win prizes. The recreational and commercial harvesters who check in the most lionfish will be crowned Florida’s recreational Lionfish King or Queen and Commercial Champion, respectively.
Links for more information:
Lionfish Challenge [MyFWC.com]

Snook - Atlantic

Action: Season closes June 1 in state and federal waters
Information: The recreational snook season in Atlantic state and federal waters closes June 1, reopening to harvest Sept. 1. This includes all waters of Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. Gulf state and federal waters also closed. All Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters will reopen Sept. 1.
Links for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]

Gag Grouper - Gulf

Action: Recreational season starts June 1 in most state waters
Information: The recreational gag grouper season starts June 1 in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters. This season will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2018.
Monroe County follows Atlantic regulations and is open from May 1-Dec. 31.
State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are open April 1-June 30. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss adding a fall open season for the four-county area at the July Commission meeting in Orlando. Learn more or comment on these changes at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. For your comments to be considered at the July 10-11Commission meeting, please submit input no later than May 31.
Links for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]

Bay Scallops

Action: Recreational season Fenholloway River to Suwannee River opens
Information: The recreational season for bay scallops opens in state waters from the Fenholloway River to the Suwannee River starting June 16. This season will remain open through Sept. 10 and includes a portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County.
Links for more information:
Scallops [MyFWC.com]

Red Snapper – Gulf 

Action: State recreational season continues through July 9
Information: Recreational season in state waters will remain open daily through July 9. The season will reopen Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, and on Labor Day.
The recreational season in Gulf federal waters is June 1-3 for private anglers and June 1 through July 19 for federally permitted for-hire vessels such as charter boats and head boats.
Links for more information:
Snapper [MyFWC.com]

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries including cobia, sheepshead, tripletail and flounder.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]

Gulf Reef Fish Survey

Attention Gulf AnglersInformation: Snapper and grouper season is here. That means it is time to sign up for or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. Registration for this survey is required for all anglers (including those exempt from licensing requirements) fishing from a private vessel for the following reef species in the Gulf: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater and lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
If you are NOT a Gulf reef fish angler and don’t plan on fishing for these reef species in the Gulf this year, please do not sign up or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for those species, Florida is improving recreational data collection. Questions? Contact us at Marine@MyFWC.com
Links for more information:
Gulf Reef Fish Survey [MyFWC.com]
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs


Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participation in any of these three programs encourages ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com

    STATE SEASON UPDATES

    June - July 

    State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
    June 1 – Snook (Atlantic) closes
    June 1 – Gag grouper (Gulf, excluding 4-county region) opens
    June 16 – Bay scallops (Fenholloway to Suwannee River) opens
    July 1 – Gag grouper (4-county region) closes
    July 1 – Blue land crab closes
    July 1 – Bay scallops (Franklin County through Fenholloway River and Suwannee River through Hernando County) opens
    July 10-19 – Blue crab trap closure (Broward-Pasco)
    July 20-29 – Blue crab trap closure (Hernando-Wakulla, including Ochlockonee River/Bay)
    July 25 – Bay scallops (Gulf County) opens
    July 26-27 – Spiny lobster mini-season opens

    Almaco Jack
    Almaco Jack

    EVENTS

    June - July

    Lionfish Events Calendar
    June 3-4 – Saltwater License-Free Fishing
    June 6-July 27 – Nature Coast Fishing for Youth program
    June 10 – Women’s Fishing Clinic – St. George Island
    June 24 – Kids’ Fishing Clinic – Port Canaveral
    July 10-11 – FWC Commission Meeting – Orlando
    July 15 – Kids’ Fishing Clinic – Palm Coast
    July 22 – Women’s Fishing Clinic – Panama City
    Catch a Florida Memory

    Saltwater Social Media

    Our newest Life-Lister!
    Katlyn is a proud new member of the Saltwater Fish Life List 10-Fish Club. She has caught 10 out of 71 species included on the list. We're still waiting for the very FIRST 30-Fish Club member; are you working on your Life List?
    Learn more: CatchaFloridaMemory.com
    MyFWC Kids in the FlyZone #FishFWC #fishing #LifeList
