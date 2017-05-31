FWC's Fishing in the Know - June

2017 Lionfish World Championship Winners in Pensacola at Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day. Learn more at Reefrangers.com
2017 Lionfish Challenge
Action: Revamped program has commercial and recreational categories
Information: Remove 25 or more lionfish (or sell at least 25 pounds commercially) between Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day (May 20, 2017) and Labor Day (Sept. 4, 2017) to enter the FWC’s Lionfish Challenge and be eligible to win prizes. The recreational and commercial harvesters who check in the most lionfish will be crowned Florida’s recreational Lionfish King or Queen and Commercial Champion, respectively.
Snook - Atlantic
Action: Season closes June 1 in state and federal waters
Information: The recreational snook season in Atlantic state and federal waters closes June 1, reopening to harvest Sept. 1. This includes all waters of Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. Gulf state and federal waters also closed. All Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters will reopen Sept. 1.
Gag Grouper - Gulf
Action: Recreational season starts June 1 in most state waters
Information: The recreational gag grouper season starts June 1 in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters. This season will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2018.
Monroe County follows Atlantic regulations and is open from May 1-Dec. 31.
State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are open April 1-June 30. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss adding a fall open season for the four-county area at the July Commission meeting in Orlando. Learn more or comment on these changes at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
. For your comments to be considered at the July 10-11
Commission meeting, please submit input no later than May 31.
Bay Scallops
Action: Recreational season Fenholloway River to Suwannee River opens
Information: The recreational season for bay scallops opens in state waters from the Fenholloway River to the Suwannee River starting June 16. This season will remain open through Sept. 10 and includes a portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County.
Red Snapper – Gulf
Action: State recreational season continues through July 9
Information: Recreational season in state waters will remain open daily through July 9. The season will reopen Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, and on Labor Day.
The recreational season in Gulf federal waters is June 1-3 for private anglers and June 1 through July 19 for federally permitted for-hire vessels such as charter boats and head boats.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries including cobia, sheepshead, tripletail and flounder.
Gulf Reef Fish Survey
Attention Gulf AnglersInformation: Snapper and grouper season is here. That means it is time to sign up for or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. Registration for this survey is required for all anglers (including those exempt from licensing requirements) fishing from a private vessel for the following reef species in the Gulf: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater and lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
If you are NOT a Gulf reef fish angler and don’t plan on fishing for these reef species in the Gulf this year, please do not sign up or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for those species, Florida is improving recreational data collection. Questions? Contact us at Marine@MyFWC.com
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participation in any of these three programs encourages ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
