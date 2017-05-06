For Immediate Release
May 5, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, May 7 through Saturday, May 13.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work continues on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Jefferson County:
· S.R. 10 (U.S. 90) from the Leon County line to east of Willow Street – Drivers will encounter temporary east and westbound lane closuresSunday, May 14 through, Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. as workers resurface the corridor.
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Liberty County:
· S.R. 12 from Hall Circle NW to Yon Creek Bridge – Lane closures from S.R. 20 to south of Yon Creek Bridge, Saturday, May 6 and Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as workers pave the roadway. Use caution in the area.
Leon County:
· From Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, May 12, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound U.S. 27/Apalachee Parkway will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Capital Circle. All travel lanes will be clearly marked. These lane closures allow the contractor to install handrail, place sod, install signs and place permanent striping along the project corridor.
· Watch for northbound and southbound temporary lane closures on Capital Circle SE from Tram Road to Apalachee Parkway as workers repair sidewalk and curb, Sunday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 31. Lane closures will remain in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be no lane closures Friday and Saturday nights.
· Workers will perform video inspections of sewer pipes on Magnolia Drive near Lucy Street, Wednesday, May 10. The southbound outside lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound outside lane of Magnolia Drive near Devils Dip will be closed Thursday, May 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.as worker video inspect pipes.
Wakulla County:
· Resurfacing is underway on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Drivers can expect temporary lane closures.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
